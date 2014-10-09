 

Terrified Kiwi couple dive for cover as shots fired at their campervan in Queensland

AAP
A terrified New Zealand couple had to dive for cover when shots were fired at their campervan in the Queensland city of Rockhampton.

They told police they saw a vehicle come over a crest above their camp site and shine its headlights at them before a blast rang out about 5am today.

Detective Senior Sergeant Luke Peachey said the tourists described a round "thundering" into the side of the campervan at the Rockhampton Music Bowl where they camped overnight.

"They've then hit the deck and a second round has rung out which has crashed into the windscreen," he told reporters.

Police are treating the incident as a deliberate attack but say they're not aware of any reason why the couple would have been targeted.

They are searching for the vehicle, which fled the scene, and have appealed for public help to track it down.

"It's obviously very, very concerning - the fact that two people were sleeping in this when a firearm was discharged," Det Snr Sgt Peachey said.

"We've very lucky it's not more serious."

It's believed the shots were fired some distance away from where the man, 65, and woman, 56, were camping in an area not easily visible from a nearby road.

"There's a little bit of distance, which indicates it could possibly be a rifle."

Police are waiting to find bullet casings before confirming it was a gun attack.

"We do believe we'll be able to recover at least one of the rounds."

Man, 70, hit around head with sharp object in Christchurch home

It has now been six weeks since Americans first got a glimpse of what was happening at their border.

'It breaks your heart' - network of women reunite separated immigrant mums with their children

Tourist killed by hippo hours after fisherman mauled to death in Kenya

Man charged with drowning wheelchair user wife in Adelaide pond to face trial by judge

An Adelaide man charged with the murder of his wheelchair user wife has elected to be tried without a jury.

Peter Rex Dansie appeared in the South Australian Supreme Court today, where he pleaded not guilty to the drowning murder of his disabled wife, Helen, in 2017.

Marie Shaw QC, appearing for Dansie, told the court he will elect to stand trial by judge alone.

Dansie was arrested in July last year, nearly three months after his wife drowned when her wheelchair rolled into a pond in the Adelaide parklands.

At an earlier bail hearing, prosecutor Sarah Attar alleged the death of 67-year- old Ms Dansie was a planned and premeditated crime.

She said investigations by police had discounted much of what the dead woman's husband had told emergency services.

A magistrate initially refused bail but the decision was overturned in the Supreme Court and Dansie was released on strict home detention conditions, including electronic monitoring.

Dansie's bail was today continued, and he will next appear before the court for a directions hearing in October.

The UK Government hopes to end people sleeping rough on England's streets by 2027.

A sum of £100 million has been pledged to do this in the hopes of "helping people turn their lives around".

The money will help support those with addictions, mental health issues and housing needs.

The BBC reports that homelessness has been on the rise for the past seven years, with around 4750 people estimated to be sleeping rough on any given night in England in 2017.

Homeless charities in the UK are happy with the proposal, but remain cautious, saying that it was "a step forward and not a total fix".

