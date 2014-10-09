Terrified Kiwi couple dive for cover as shots fired at their campervan in Queensland

A terrified New Zealand couple had to dive for cover when shots were fired at their campervan in the Queensland city of Rockhampton.

They told police they saw a vehicle come over a crest above their camp site and shine its headlights at them before a blast rang out about 5am today.

Detective Senior Sergeant Luke Peachey said the tourists described a round "thundering" into the side of the campervan at the Rockhampton Music Bowl where they camped overnight.



"They've then hit the deck and a second round has rung out which has crashed into the windscreen," he told reporters.



Police are treating the incident as a deliberate attack but say they're not aware of any reason why the couple would have been targeted.



They are searching for the vehicle, which fled the scene, and have appealed for public help to track it down.



"It's obviously very, very concerning - the fact that two people were sleeping in this when a firearm was discharged," Det Snr Sgt Peachey said.



"We've very lucky it's not more serious."



It's believed the shots were fired some distance away from where the man, 65, and woman, 56, were camping in an area not easily visible from a nearby road.



"There's a little bit of distance, which indicates it could possibly be a rifle."



Police are waiting to find bullet casings before confirming it was a gun attack.

