Tequila may be the answer to Australia's transport fuel crisis

The problems of Australia’s transport fuel shortage could be solved using tequila, according to a new study.

Barman pouring hard spirit into shot glasses. Source: istock.com

A team of researchers at the University of Exeter and University of Adelaide has found the agave plant used to make tequila could be established in semi-arid Australia as alternative to fuel.

In addition, the efficient, low-water process could also help produce ethanol for hand sanitiser, which is in high demand during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The plant, a high-sugar succulent widely grown in Mexico to make the alcoholic drink tequila now has the potential to produce bioethanol (biofuel), according to University of Sydney agronomist Associate Professor Daniel Tan.

“The agave plant is now being grown as a biofuel source on the Atherton Tablelands in North Queensland by MSF Sugar, and it promises some significant advantages over existing sources of bioethanol such as sugarcane and corn,” Professor Tan said.



“Agave is an environmentally friendly crop that we can grow to produce ethanol-based fuels and healthcare products,” said he says.

“It can grow in semi-arid areas without irrigation; and it does not compete with food crops or put demands on limited water and fertiliser supplies. Agave is heat and drought tolerant and can survive Australia’s hot summers.”

Professor Tan assembled the research team and led its economic analysis.