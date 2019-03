Queensland police have been notified of rising tensions between bikie gangs, after a suspicious fire at a Brisbane tattoo parlour.



Koolsville Studios at Brendale remains a crime scene after a blaze was extinguished yesterday morning.



The business is owned by alleged Rebels president "Little" Mick Kosenko.



The fire followed a non-fatal shooting incident of alleged Rebels member Gokhan Turkyilmaz on the Gold Coast on Tuesday night, and a brawl involving a number of bikies at the Logan Hyperdome in early February.



"We are seeing an absolute escalation of violence in relation to organised criminal gangs," Detective Chief Superintendent Charysse Pond said.



She said police are persistent in continuing to crack down on illegal bikie gang activity, and the wider community shouldn't feel intimidated.



"This is specific violence that we are taking very seriously but it remains contained to a very specific group of people."



Detective Chief Superintendent Pond wouldn't comment on what it is exactly thats causing tensions to rise but said drugs, property and personal relationships are most often the key drivers.