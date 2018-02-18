Tensions between Turkey, Greece rise after boat collision

Video footage has surfaced of the moment a Turkish coast guard vessel collided with a stationary Greek patrol boat near a pair of Aegean Sea islets over which the two countries almost went to war in 1996.

A coast guard spokeswoman confirmed the existence of the video, while insisting it was not leaked by the coast guard to Greek media.

Cameras on the Greek coast guard boat recorded two videos.

They show the Turkish vessel hitting or scraping the Greek one near the stern.

It's not clear from the footage if the contact on Monday night (Tuesday NZT) was deliberate, resulted by mistake from a threatening manoeuvre, or another cause.

The vessels were off the uninhabited Imia islets - Kardak in Turkish - which both countries claim.