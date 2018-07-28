 

Tens of thousands of Russians protest retirement age hikes

Associated Press
Tens of thousands of demonstrators have rallied throughout Russia to protest plans to substantially hike the age at which Russian men and women can receive their state retirement pensions.

Communist Party leader Gennady Zyuganov, center, leads a march during a rally protesting retirement age hikes in Moscow, Russia,
Communist Party leader Gennady Zyuganov, center, leads a march during a rally protesting retirement age hikes in Moscow, Russia, Source: 1 NEWS

A crowd estimated at more than 10,000 attended a protest in Moscow that was called by the Communist Party. A similarly large crowd gathered in Yekaterinburg to protest and demonstrations also were reported Saturday in large cities including Rostov-on-Don and Volgograd. No arrests were immediately reported.

Russia's lower house of parliament, the Duma, has given its first-reading approval to a measure that would gradually raise the pension ages from 60 to 65 for men and from 55 to 63 for women.

Protesters have called for a national referendum to be held on the issue before the parliament considers further readings of the bill after it resumes in September.

No charges after Hawaiian Airlines staff suspect human trafficking

RNZ rnz.co.nz
Hawaiian Airlines says it has updated a blog post that claimed three flight attendants helped to stop a human trafficking case on a flight to Honolulu, after the FBI confirmed no crime had been committed.

Hawaii News Now reported that the airline said its attendants saw an older Asian man boarding a flight out of Los Angeles with three young girls and thought something seemed suspicious, so they alerted authorities.

But FBI agents who investigated the complaint say the man was authorised to take the girls on vacation and found there was no evidence of criminal activity.

Hawaiian Airlines had posted the original blog post before following it up with authorities. They also distributed the story to the media.

Despite the FBI confirming no criminal activity had taken place, an airline spokesperson and the FBI both praised the flight attendants for being alert and observant.

"We do appreciate Hawaiian Airlines employees for speaking out and saying something and bringing it to our attention," said Jason K. White, spokesman for the Honolulu FBI field office.

"We encourage people to remember that if something seems strange or doesn't feel right most times something is wrong, however, that was not the case in this incident."

Researchers use leaf blower to see how lizards hang on during a storm

Associated Press
Tropical lizards have a stick-to-itiveness in high wind that puts TV weather reporters to shame. Now we know why, thanks in part to a high-powered leaf blower.

In the US hurricanes Irma and Maria put a group of little tree-hugging lizards to the test, and scientists were perfectly positioned to see which reptiles survived and why.

Then, Harvard researchers cranked up the leaf blower to observe just how 47 of the Caribbean critters held onto a wooden rod.

Under tropical storm-force winds, the lizards lounged. As the wind speed cranked up, they still held on, although it got tougher.

Even at 164 kph, the lizards grasped the pole with two clingy front feet while their tails and back legs flapped in the wind like a flag.

"All the lizard needs is an inside out umbrella and the image would be perfect," study lead author Colin Donihue said.

But there's only so much a little lizard can take. At 174 kph, it was flying lizard time.

Don't worry. No lizard was harmed in the lab test.

"They do go flying in the air, but it is softly into the net and everybody was returned back home" unharmed, said Donihue, a Harvard evolutionary biologist.

The lizards' secret weapon to surviving hurricanes? The survivors had 6 to 9 percent bigger toe pads, significantly longer front limbs and smaller back limbs, compared with the population before the storm, according to a study in Wednesday's journal Nature.

The study is the first to show natural selection due to hurricane, Donihue said.

In this Oct. 19, 2017 photo provided by Colin Donihue, According to a study in the Wednesday, July 25, 2018 edition of the journal Nature, lizards who survived 2017’s Hurricanes Irma and Maria had 6 to 9 percent bigger toe pads, significantly longer front limbs and smaller back limbs, compared with the population before the storms. (Colin Donihue via AP)
An anoles lizard hangs onto a pole during a simulated wind experiment in the Turks and Caicos Islands. Source: Associated Press
