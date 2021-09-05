Tens of thousands march for gay marriage in Switzerland

Tens of thousands protested in Switzerland for the legalisation of same-sex marriage in the Alpine country.

People gather for the Zurich Pride parade in Zurich, Switzerland. Source: Associated Press

The protests came ahead of a national referendum on September 27 on the legalisation of gay marriage, which has already been introduced in many other European countries including Germany, Austria, France and the Netherlands.

Public broadcaster SRF reported that tens of thousands participated in the Zurich Pride parade which had the slogan “You can do it. Marriage for everyone now.”

So far, same-sex couples in Switzerland can only get official approval for civil unions, which are not on equal footing as marriages.

If a majority votes for the legalization of same-sex marriage in Switzerland this would also allow couple to adopt children.

People gather for the Zurich Pride parade in Zurich, Switzerland. Source: Associated Press

In addition, lesbian couples would have easier access to sperm donations if they wanted to start a family and it would be easier for foreign partners to get Swiss citizenship.

Opponents of the legalization say that marriage should be reserved for a man and a woman together only and that children should have the right to have both a traditional father and a mother.

SRF reported that 70 groups from the LGBTQ community supported the protests.

Meanwhile, thousands of activists protested in Berlin for a more inclusive and progressive society, the German news agency dpa reported.

People gather in support of LGBT rights in Dresden, Germany. Source: Associated Press

Over 350 organisations including Amnesty International, pro-women rights and refugee support groups had called for the march through the German capital three weeks before the country's national election also on September 27.

The peaceful protesters called for a more united fight against racism in the country and demanded more rights for refugees, a more generous asylum policy, lower rents and stronger efforts to fight global warming.

The alliance of groups, called Unteilbar (Indivisible), said around 30,000 people had participated in the demonstrations but police estimated the number at about 10,000.

The protesters called for “social justice, human rights and consequent action against the climate crisis,” dpa reported.