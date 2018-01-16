Tens of thousands in Philippines evacuated as Mayon volcano erupts for a second night

Lava continued to flow down the slopes of the Philippines' most active volcano today.

Molten rocks and lava at Mayon's crater lit the night sky for a second night, sending thousands of residents into evacuation shelters.

Disaster-response officials said more than 14,700 people have been moved from high-risk areas in three cities and four towns in an ongoing evacuation.

Mayon lies in coconut-growing Albay province about 340 kilometres southeast of Manila.

Three steam-explosions since Saturday have spewed ash into nearby villages and may have breached solidified lava plugging the crater and caused lava to start gushing out, according to the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology.

With its near-perfect cone, Mayon is popular with climbers and tourists but has erupted about 50 times in the last 500 years, sometimes violently.

In 2013, an ash eruption killed five climbers, including three Germans, who had ventured near the summit despite warnings of possible danger.

Experts fear a major eruption could trigger pyroclastic flows - superheated gas and volcanic debris that race down the slopes at high speeds, incinerating or vaporizing everything in their path.