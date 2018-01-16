 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

World


Tens of thousands in Philippines evacuated as Mayon volcano erupts for a second night

share

Source:

Associated Press

Lava continued to flow down the slopes of the Philippines' most active volcano today. 

The volcano has been erupting for two nights, as thousands of residents are in evacuation shelters.
Source: Associated Press

Molten rocks and lava at Mayon's crater lit the night sky for a second night, sending thousands of residents into evacuation shelters.

Disaster-response officials said more than 14,700 people have been moved from high-risk areas in three cities and four towns in an ongoing evacuation.

Mayon lies in coconut-growing Albay province about 340 kilometres southeast of Manila.

Three steam-explosions since Saturday have spewed ash into nearby villages and may have breached solidified lava plugging the crater and caused lava to start gushing out, according to the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology.

With its near-perfect cone, Mayon is popular with climbers and tourists but has erupted about 50 times in the last 500 years, sometimes violently.

In 2013, an ash eruption killed five climbers, including three Germans, who had ventured near the summit despite warnings of possible danger.

Experts fear a major eruption could trigger pyroclastic flows - superheated gas and volcanic debris that race down the slopes at high speeds, incinerating or vaporizing everything in their path.

More extensive explosions of ash could drift toward nearby towns and cities, including Legazpi city, the provincial capital, 15 kilometres away.

Related

Asia

Natural Disasters

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

1
Dolores O'Riordan

Dolores O'Riordan - voice of The Cranberries and monster 1994 hit Zombie - dies aged 46

00:39
2
Relive one of the 46-year-old’s biggest hits after her death overnight.

Watch: Five huge hits that made Dolores O'Riordan and The Cranberries world famous

00:45
3
Relive one of the 46-year-old’s biggest hits after her death overnight.

Dolores O'Riordan 1971-2018: A charismatic lead singer with a distinctively powerful voice

00:30
4
American CoCo Vandeweghe went on to crash out in the first round.

'Mind if I take a bite?' Bizarre showdown with umpire over a banana sees tennis star given time violation at Australian Open


00:30
5
Ligue 1 referee Tony Chapron has apologised for his angry reaction after he was knocked over at the end of a Nantes vs Paris Saint-Germain match.

'That is extraordinary' – French football referee kicks player then gives him red card

00:39
Relive one of the 46-year-old’s biggest hits after her death overnight.

Watch: Five huge hits that made Dolores O'Riordan and The Cranberries world famous

Relive the late 46-year-old’s biggest hits after her sudden death overnight.

Dolores O'Riordan

Dolores O'Riordan - voice of The Cranberries and monster 1994 hit Zombie - dies aged 46

The Cranberries became international stars in the 1990s with hits including Zombie and Linger.

00:26
More than 20 people died and dozens more were wounded in the attack at Tayran Square in Iraq's capital.

Twin suicide blasts in Baghdad kill at least 38 people during morning rush hour

More than 100 others were injured in the blasts in Iraq's capital.

02:07
Cash-strapped residents of the Hawke's Bay town are keen to take up the volunteer dentists' services.

Two weeks free dental care for Wairoa sees town 'inundated' with those struggling, get a checkup

Cash-strapped residents of the Hawke's Bay town were keen to take up the volunteer dentists' services.

00:32
Professor Paul Moon says making te reo compulsory isn't the answer to regenerating the language.

'If the language was a patient it would be on life support' - Historian believes Te Reo Maori in dire straits

Professor Paul Moon says current approaches aimed at revitalising te reo aren't working.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 