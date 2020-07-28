TODAY |

Tens of thousands evacuated from tourist hotspot in Vietnam after Covid-19 outbreak

Source:  Associated Press

About 80,000 people, mostly local tourists, are being evacuated from the popular Vietnamese beach city of Da Nang after more than a dozen people there were confirmed to have Covid-19.

The evacuations were announced today by the government.

Vietnam, widely seen as a success in dealing with the coronavirus, reimposed a social distancing order in Da Nang following confirmation of the cases.

A 57-year-old man was confirmed to be infected by the coronavirus at the weekend, the country’s first local case since April. The Ministry of Health says 14 additional cases have been confirmed since then.

The new outbreak sparked fear among tourists in the city, with many cutting their trips short.

