 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

World


Tennis great Andy Murray interrupts journalist's 'casual sexism', wins praise from his mother

share

Source:

AAP

Andy Murray interrupted a reporter's question to make an important distinction during his post-match news conference at Wimbledon today. 

The 2017 men's top tennis player is winning praise for taking on the journalist in this video.
Source: wimbledon.com

Murray had just lost to Sam Querrey in the quarterfinals at the All England Club, and the question started by referring to Querrey as the "first US player" to reach a major semifinal since 2009.

"Male player," Murray pointed out.

Querrey is indeed the first American man to make it to the semifinals at a Grand Slam tournament since Andy Roddick reached the Wimbledon final eight years ago.

Serena Williams alone has won more than 10 major titles since 2009. And then there's her sister Venus, a Wimbledon semifinalist last year and this year, for example, not to mention a finalist at the Australian Open in January.

And that's just the Williams sisters. CoCo Vandeweghe, Madison Keys and Sloane Stephens also have reached major semifinals since Roddick's run.

Judy Murray, Andy's mother and a tennis coach, tweeted a quote of the exchange with the comment: "That's my boy." It was accompanied by a heart emoji.

Murray has a history of supporting women in tennis. In 2014, he became the first high-profile player to hire a female coach when he took on Amelie Mauresmo, a two-time Grand Slam champion.

Writing about their relationship at the time, Murray defended hiring a woman.

"Have I become a feminist?" Murray wrote on his website. "Well, if being a feminist is about fighting so that a woman is treated like a man then yes, I suppose I have."

Related

UK and Europe

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

00:37
1
Groomers are being used to make fresh trails and move the snow around, with some wind drifts getting up to about 2m deep.

LIVE: Heavy downpours lash Wellington region, central North Island roads closed - but ski areas loving it

00:30
2
Nervous laughter can be heard in the background on the Air New Zealand flight.

Watch: Plane passenger captures hair raising descent in blustery conditions into Wellington Airport

00:26
3
Cyclone strength winds have caused power outages and travel headaches in the capital this morning.

Watch: Wellington train battles the elements as huge waves crash over the tracks

4
Flooding on Stronvar Rd Masterton.

Strong winds and snow causes travel chaos across the country during wild winter storm this morning

00:30
5
Footage taken by a commuter shows the fury of the winds and wild weather hitting the capital.

Raw: Wellington train more like a seaborne ferry as waves crash against windows

00:37
Groomers are being used to make fresh trails and move the snow around, with some wind drifts getting up to about 2m deep.

LIVE: Heavy downpours lash Wellington region, central North Island roads closed - but ski areas loving it

The polar blast continues to disrupt travel and bring treacherous conditions as it heads north.

03:19
St John's Sarah Manley is hoping to negotiate with the Health Ministry about getting first aid training into all schools.

'Lifesaving skills' - St John wants first aid as compulsory part of NZ school curriculum

St John's Sarah Manley says even pre-school aged children are capable of learning some first aid.

02:56
The capital could be hit with gale-force winds of up to 140km/h tomorrow.

Powerful winds batter Wellington but worse to come overnight with 140kmh gusts predicted

Heavy rain is also predicted for the lower North Island.


Snow, heavy rain and gales hit North Island overnight

TVNZ weather presenter Dan Corbett with the latest update.

Raw video: Youth leader speaks of 'frightening' trip down Mt Ruapehu access road amid blizzard-like conditions

Some people will be spending the night up the mountain.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 