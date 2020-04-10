TODAY |

Ten-year-old boy with Covid-19 on ventilator in Kentucky

Source:  1NEWS/Associated Press

A 10-year-old boy with Covid-19 is fighting for his life on a ventilator in the US state of Kentucky.

Source: istock.com

Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear made the announcement during a news briefing today.

It comes as a small number of children in the US and UK have been admitted to hospital with what appears to be an intense immune reaction to Covid-19, leading to them also contracting Kawasaki disease.

"The young patient we have in Kentucky is critically ill at this time," Dr Steven Stack said at the same news briefing today.

Dr Stack went on to say the child is the only one in Kentucky that currently appears to have the Covid-19 linked complications.

It comes as two young children and a teenager died in New York state from a possible complication from the coronavirus involving swollen blood vessels and heart problems, Governor Andrew Cuomo said on the weekend.

At least 73 children in New York have been diagnosed with symptoms similar to Kawasaki disease — a rare inflammatory condition in children — and toxic shock syndrome.

Your playlist will load after this ad

Chez Valenta is on the frontline of the coronavirus fight in New York where the situation has deteriorated with 799 deaths in the last 24 hours. Source: 1 NEWS

Most of them are toddlers and elementary-age children.

Cuomo announced two more deaths a day after discussing the death of a five-year-old boy Friday at a New York City hospital. A seven-year-old in Westchester County and a teenager in Suffolk County on Long Island also died.

Cuomo said children had tested positive for Covid-19 or the antibodies but did not show the common symptoms of the virus when they were hospitalised.

“This is the last thing that we need at this time, with all that is going on, with all the anxiety we have, now for parents to have to worry about whether or not their youngster was infected,” Cuomo said at his daily briefing.

World
Coronavirus Pandemic
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
Seven Bunnings stores likely to close with 145 staff out of jobs amid Covid-19 woes
2
Trump and reporter in heated exchange after President's claim Obama committed 'greatest crime'
3
Lisa Lewis among sex workers urgently calling for Level 2 industry guidelines from Government
4
Calls for more legal protection of Māori cultural property rights after artist painted two Māori women without their consent
5
No further Covid-19 infections in New Zealand, as country prepares to move to Alert Level 2
MORE FROM
World
MORE

Fiji's first Covid-19 patient questioned by police

00:54

'Cultures that don't adapt, die' - Winston Peters wonders if hongi will return after Covid-19

01:25

Jacinda Ardern acknowledges 10 person limit on funerals and tangi is 'causing pain'
01:12

PM encourages flexible work hours, working from home to alleviate crowds on public transport