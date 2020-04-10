Ten-year-old boy with Covid-19 on ventilator in Kentucky

A 10-year-old boy with Covid-19 is fighting for his life on a ventilator in the US state of Kentucky.



Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear made the announcement during a news briefing today.

It comes as a small number of children in the US and UK have been admitted to hospital with what appears to be an intense immune reaction to Covid-19, leading to them also contracting Kawasaki disease.

"The young patient we have in Kentucky is critically ill at this time," Dr Steven Stack said at the same news briefing today.

Dr Stack went on to say the child is the only one in Kentucky that currently appears to have the Covid-19 linked complications.

It comes as two young children and a teenager died in New York state from a possible complication from the coronavirus involving swollen blood vessels and heart problems, Governor Andrew Cuomo said on the weekend.

At least 73 children in New York have been diagnosed with symptoms similar to Kawasaki disease — a rare inflammatory condition in children — and toxic shock syndrome.

Most of them are toddlers and elementary-age children.

Cuomo announced two more deaths a day after discussing the death of a five-year-old boy Friday at a New York City hospital. A seven-year-old in Westchester County and a teenager in Suffolk County on Long Island also died.

Cuomo said children had tested positive for Covid-19 or the antibodies but did not show the common symptoms of the virus when they were hospitalised.