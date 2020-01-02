TODAY |

Ten people injured, including six children, as boat crashes into tree in Queensland

Source:  AAP

Ten people, including six children, were injured when a boat speared into a tree on the riverbank of the Fitzroy River at Rockhampton, Queensland, at speed.

The Fitzroy River at Rockhampton, Queensland. Source: Google Maps

Paramedics were called to the banks of the river at the northern suburb of Wandal on yesterday afternoon before 5pm.

Nine people were in the boat when it was propelled towards the riverbank, with another bystander injured in the crash.

"From early information I gather the vessel struck something in the water which speared them into a tree on the edge of the bank," Queensland Ambulance Service senior operations supervisor Brad Miers said.

A critical care paramedic and a doctor had to be winched from a rescue helicopter to the boat.

A woman in her 60s was airlifted to hospital with suspected chest, facial and spinal injuries. Two of the children were reporting neck and back injuries, according to the QES.

The other two adults and six children were taken to Rockhampton Hospital with various injuries.

World
Australia
Accidents
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
Were you at this movie screening? Person diagnosed with measles attended film in Rotorua
2
'He's toying with me!' - Kiwi kayaker's incredible up-close encounter with pod of orca
3
Watch: Kiwis wake up to blood orange sun as haze from Australia bushfires continues to move in
4
Multiple people felt unwell at Hamilton property before mysterious death, police say
5
New Zealand's top baby names of the past 120 years
MORE FROM
World
MORE
02:23

Australia's military steps in to evacuate thousands in isolated Victoria towns amid bushfires

At least 16 Mexican inmates dead in New Year's Eve prison riot, after guns smuggled in

Police, protestors clash in New Year's rally in Hong Kong

Watch: Kiwis wake up to blood orange sun as haze from Australia bushfires continues to move in