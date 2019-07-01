Ten people dead after plane crash at airport in Texas

Ten people are reportedly dead after a twin-engine plane crashed shortly after take off in the Texas town of Addison.

CBS reports a Beechcraft BE-350 King Air crashed into a hangar at Addison Municipal Airport about 9.10am local time (2.10am NZT).

The plane caught fire after the crash, officials said, and none of those on board survived.

The hangar was unoccupied at the time, Addison Public Communications Director Mary Rosenbleeth told CBS.

The names of those on board have not yet been released.

Federal Aviation Authority investigators were at the crash site overnight and the National Transportation Safety Board says it is sending a crew to the scene.