Ten-minute Covid-19 saliva test being developed in Australia

Source:  AAP

Coronavirus test results could be returned within 10 minutes through a saliva-based detector being developed in Australia.

A scanning electron microscope image of SARS-CoV-2, in yellow, known as 2019-nCoV - the virus that causes COVID-19. Source: NIAID/Public Domain

Perth-based drug and alcohol test manufacturer Alcolizer is working to manufacture a new medical device called the Virulizer.

The federal government has handed the company a AU$742,000 (NZ$798,000) grant to work with researchers and industry to develop the saliva-based antigen test for the mass market.

Alcolizer is aiming to combine patented breakthrough technologies developed by the University of Technology Sydney with its own hardware.

The test has been mooted to return coronavirus test results from asymptomatic and symptomatic people within 10 minutes.

Federal Industry Minister Christian Porter said the project had the potential to save lives while delivering an economic boost.

"By making our manufacturers more competitive and able to scale-up to take on new markets the government is ensuring we can create the jobs we need," he said.

"This is crucial, not only as we recover from the pandemic, but for generations to come."

Coronavirus vaccination numbers continue to rise with locked down Victorians leading the country in rolling up their sleeves to receive the jab.

About one-fifth of the 127,000 vaccinations administered in the most recent 24-hour reporting period were in Victoria where people are anxiously awaiting news about restrictions easing.

More than 5.2 million doses have been administered but just 613,000 have been fully vaccinated with both shots.

States continue to broaden vaccine eligibility faster than the federal rollout with Western Australia granting access for all people aged over 30.

Victoria recorded just two new infections yesterday, with authorities declaring Melbourne is on track to loosen lockdown on Friday.

Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison said the case numbers were encouraging for Melburnians.

"I make no secret of fact that I want to see restrictions lifted in Melbourne as quickly as possible. And as safely as possible," he told reporters in Sydney.

Australian Medical Association president Omar Khorshid will today outline a plan to improve Australia's healthcare system.

His National Press Club speech is expected to highlight ways to ease pressures on public hospitals and private health insurance while elevating the role of GPs as Australia emerges from the pandemic.

