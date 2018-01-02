 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

World


Ten killed in anti-government protests in Iran

share

Source:

Associated Press

Nationwide protests in Iran saw their most violent night as "armed protesters" tried to overrun military bases and police stations before security forces repelled them, bringing the death toll in the unrest to at least 12, state television reported overnight.

In this photo taken by an individual not employed by the Associated Press and obtained by the AP outside Iran, anti-riot Iranian police prevent university students to join other protesters over Iran weak economy, in Tehran, Iran, Saturday, Dec. 30, 2017. A wave of spontaneous protests over Iran's weak economy swept into Tehran on Saturday, with college students and others chanting against the government just hours after hard-liners held their own rally in support of the Islamic Republic's clerical establishment. (AP Photo)

Anti-riot Iranian police prevent university students to join other protesters over Iran weak economy, in Tehran, Iran.

Source: Associated Press

The demonstrations, the largest to strike Iran since its disputed 2009 presidential election, began Thursday in Mashhad over economic issues and have since expanded to several cities, with some protesters chanting against the government and the supreme leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. Hundreds of people have been arrested.

Iranian state television aired footage of a ransacked private bank, broken windows, overturned cars and a firetruck that appeared to have been set ablaze. It reported that clashes yesterday killed 10 people.

"Some armed protesters tried to take over some police stations and military bases but faced serious resistance from security forces," state TV reported. It did not say where those attacks occurred.

Anti-government protesters and the police are clashing and two people have reportedly been shot dead.
Source: BBC

Later Monday, state TV said clashes killed six people in the western town of Tuyserkan, 295 kilometres southwest of Tehran. It said clashes in the town of Shahinshahr, 315 kilometres  south of Tehran, killed three more. It did not say where the 10th person was killed.

Earlier yesterday, the semi-official ILNA news agency quoted Hedayatollah Khademi, a representative for the town of Izeh, as saying two people died there yesterday.

Two protesters also were killed during clashes Sunday in Doroud, some 325 kilometres southwest of Tehran in Lorestan province, authorities earlier said.

On Sunday, Iran blocked access to Instagram and the popular messaging app Telegram used by activists to organise.

Chaotic scenes were filmed in Tehran as anti-establishment protestors took to the streets.
Source: BBC

President Hassan Rouhani acknowledged the public's anger over the Islamic Republic's flagging economy, though he and others warned that the government wouldn't hesitate to crack down on those it considers lawbreakers.

That was echoed yesterday by Iranian judiciary chief Ayatollah Sadegh Larijani, who urged authorities to confront rioters, state TV reported.

"I demand all prosecutors across the country to get involved and approach should be strong," he said.

Rouhani also stressed Monday that Iran "has seen many similar events and passed them easily."

US President Donald Trump, who has been tweeting in support of protesters in Iran, continued into the New Year, describing the country as "failing at every level despite the terrible deal made with them by the Obama Administration."

"The great Iranian people have been repressed for many years," he wrote. "They are hungry for food & for freedom. Along with human rights, the wealth of Iran is being looted. TIME FOR CHANGE!"

While some have shared Trump's tweets, many in Iran distrust him as he's refused to re-certify the nuclear deal and as his travel bans have blocked Iranians from getting US visas.

State TV also has reported that some protesters invoked the name of the US-backed shah, who fled into exile just before Iran's 1979 Islamic Revolution and later died.

Iran's economy has improved since its 2015 nuclear deal with world powers, which saw Iran limit its enrichment of uranium in exchange for the end of some international sanctions. Tehran now sells its oil on the global market and has signed deals to purchase tens of billions of dollars' worth of Western aircraft.

That improvement has not reached the average Iranian, however. Unemployment remains high, and official inflation has crept up to 10 percent again.

A recent increase in egg and poultry prices by as much as 40 per cent, which a government spokesman has blamed on a cull over avian flu fears, appears to have been the spark for the economic protests.

Related

Middle East

Anti-riot Iranian police prevent university students to join other protesters over Iran weak economy, in Tehran, Iran.

President Trump tweets more support for Iran's protesters

02:11
Anti-government protesters and the police are clashing and two people have reportedly been shot dead.

Two protesters in Iran killed as social media apps blocked

02:11
Anti-government protesters and the police are clashing and two people have reportedly been shot dead.

Fires burn on streets of Tehran amid protests over Iran's weak economy

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

1
Full page ad in Washington Post criticising Lorde.

Lorde accused of anti-semitism in full page Washington Post ad as fallout from cancelled Israel concert continues

2
Police say a driver was spotted doing a burn out in Mangere East, with an officer in an unmarked police car briefly chasing the driver.

Person dies in Masterton crash

3
1 NEWS US correspondent Rebecca Wright with the latest from President Trump's America.

In angry New Year tweet Trump says Pakistan playing US for 'fools'


4
Colin Munro of the Black Caps runs a single during Second ODI Cricket match, Blackcaps V West Indies, Hagley Oval, Christchurch, Christchurch, New Zealand, 23rd December 2017.Copyright photo: John Davidson / www.photosport.nz

Rain washes out Black Caps v Windies T20 after Colin Munro's destructive half-century

5

Smokers have new reason to kick the habit as tobacco tax increase rings in today

00:52
Two fatalities in Tasman and Whangarei last night brought the number of deaths for 2017 to 380.

Funding boost for road safety improvements on Government's agenda for 2018

The 380 deaths on the roads in 2017 is unacceptable, says Associate Transport Minister Julie Anne Genter.

00:29
Hundreds of thousands of revellers cheered the annual drop of a crystal ball in Times Square.

Watch: New York welcomes 2018 in sub-zero conditions

Hundreds of thousands of revellers cheered the annual drop of a crystal ball.

01:21
Two people died when the light plane crashed on a dairy farm at Pouto near Dargaville in the Kaipara District.

Two people dead in microlight plane crash in Northland

The accident happened at Pouto, near Dargaville.

Full page ad in Washington Post criticising Lorde.

Lorde accused of anti-semitism in full page Washington Post ad as fallout from cancelled Israel concert continues

The ads says Lorde's decision showed how a "growing prejudice against the Jewish State" in New Zealand was "trickling down to its youth".

00:29
Thousands had to be evacuated from Terrigal Beach, north of Sydney last night.

Watch: Revellers look on in shock as New Year's Eve fireworks display goes wrong at Aussie beach

The two technicians on board the fireworks barge were forced to dive into the water.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 