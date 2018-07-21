 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

RWC Sevens

World


Ten injured after knife attack on crowded bus in Germany

share

Source:

Associated Press

A man armed with a kitchen knife attacked passengers today on a crowded city bus in northern Germany before being overpowered and arrested, authorities said. Ten people were injured, three of them seriously.

A bus stands on a street in Luebeck, northern Germany, Friday, July 20, 2018 after a man attacked people inside. (TNN/dpa via AP)

A bus stands on a street in Luebeck, northern Germany after a man attacked people inside.

Source: Associated Press


Authorities had no immediate information on the assailant's motive for the afternoon (local time) attack on a city bus in Luebeck, near the Baltic coast northeast of Hamburg, but said they had no indication that he was politically radicalised or had any terrorist background.


Investigators found a flammable substance in a backpack aboard the bus, but no explosives.


The incident started when the assailant set fire to the backpack, prosecutor Ulla Hingst said at a Friday evening news conference in Luebeck.


The driver told investigators that he stopped the bus and opened all the doors to let passengers out after noticing the fire in his rear-view mirror.


He then walked back to find out what was going on and was hit by the assailant, Hingst said. As the suspect left the bus, he stabbed people around him with a 13 centimetre kitchen knife. The attacker was overpowered by passengers outside the vehicle, then quickly arrested by police nearby.


Five of the victims were still hospitalised yesterday evening.


The suspect is a 34-year-old man who lives locally. Hingst said he is a longtime German citizen who was born in Iran.


"There are no indications that the man was in any way politically radicalised," Hingst said. "For that reason we have, as the investigation currently stands, no indications that there was a terrorist background to this act."


She added the motive is "still open" and "we are investigating in all directions."


Prosecutors will seek to have the man kept in custody pending possible charges of bodily harm and attempted arson, Hingst said.


The bus was traveling from Luebeck to the neighboring seaside resort of Travemuende, where an annual regatta, the Travemuender Woche, was opening later Friday.


Schleswig-Holstein's state interior minister, Hans-Joachim Grote, said there was no reason to believe that there was an increased risk to the regatta but police presence there was stepped up as a precaution.

Related

UK and Europe

Crime and Justice

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

00:29
1
The whale paint job was voted for by over 20,000 people.

Watch: The incredible Airbus Beluga XL takes maiden flight

01:58
2
Advocacy groups say it’s exploitation, but some in the sector, including workers, say it’s not all about the money.

1 NEWS learns some disabled people being paid as little as 89 cents an hour to work in NZ - and it's legal

00:49
3
The New Zealand women thrashed Mexico 57-0 in their first match at the San Francisco RWC sevens tournament.

LIVE: Day One - Kenya edge out gutsy Tonga, Black Ferns through to quarter-final after thrashing Mexico in RWC Sevens

00:29
4
Husband and wife team Mary and Tyce were performing their final act when things went awry.

Most watched: America's Got Talent judges scream in terror as trapeze goes horribly wrong

5

Meghan Markle's father Thomas 'furious' with Sharon Osbourne after she brands him 'alcoholic'

00:49
The New Zealand women thrashed Mexico 57-0 in their first match at the San Francisco RWC sevens tournament.

LIVE: Day One - Kenya edge out gutsy Tonga, Black Ferns through to quarter-final after thrashing Mexico in RWC Sevens

Keep up to date with our live updates of Day 1 of the Rugby World Cup Sevens in San Francisco.

04:24
1 NEWS' Pacific correspondent gives a round-up of news from the region.

Pacific Update with Barbara Dreaver: Polio outbreak in PNG, and Tongan-American woman looks for love in her homeland

1 NEWS' Pacific correspondent gives a round-up of news from the region.

01:58
Advocacy groups say it’s exploitation, but some in the sector, including workers, say it’s not all about the money.

1 NEWS learns some disabled people being paid as little as 89 cents an hour to work in NZ - and it's legal

Hundreds of people are earning less than $5 an hour, but one employer says it's not just about the money for many of his staff.


01:08
TVNZ weather presenter Dan Corbett gives the latest update

Fine rest of the day across the country, with possible showers in the South Island

TVNZ weather presenter Dan Corbett gives the latest update


02:24
The nurses behind it, say the group gave nurses a freedom to talk about issues they faced without fear of repercussions.

1 NEWS Community: Anonymous Nurse Florence giving Kiwi nurses a voice - 'I've related to most of these stories, felt the pain in their words'

"Maybe this has galvanised them, hearing each other's stories and knowing they are not alone," say the nurses behind the Facebook group, New Zealand, please hear our voice.