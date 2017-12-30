 

Ten dead after gunman opens fire on church in Cairo, Egypt

Associated Press

A gunman on a motorcycle opened fire overnight outside a church in a Cairo suburb and at a nearby store, sparking a shootout that killed 10 people, including eight Coptic Christians, Egyptian authorities said.

Coptic Christians and a police officer were among the dead.
Source: Reuters

It was the latest attack targeting the country's embattled Christian minority.

The gunman was also killed, along with at least one police officer, officials said.

The attack began when the gunman tried to break through the security cordon outside the Coptic Church of Mar Mina. It was not clear how many assailants were involved. Egypt's Interior Ministry referred to only one, but the Coptic Orthodox church mentioned "gunmen."

Five people were wounded, including another police officer, Health Ministry spokesman Khaled Megahed said.

The attack came amid tightened security around churches and Christian facilities ahead of the Coptic Orthodox Christian celebrations of Christmas on January 7. 

At least nine people were killed in the attack on Mar Mina Church in Cairo.
Source: Associated Press

The Interior Ministry identified the assailant as Ibrahim Ismail Mostafa, who, the agency said, was involved in several previous militant attacks. The Interior Ministry said he was wounded and arrested but made no mention of his death, which was reported by the Health Ministry.

The assailant had earlier opened fire at the nearby store owned by a Christian, the Interior Ministry said.

No group took immediate responsibility for the attack, which bore the hallmarks of Islamic militants, who have for years battled security forces in Egypt's Sinai Peninsula in an insurgency now led by a local affiliate of ISIS. It is centreed in the turbulent northern part of Sinai but has also carried out attacks in the mainland.

The militants are targeting mainly security personnel and Egypt's Coptic Christian minority.

The latest attack, in the southern Cairo suburb of Helwan, showcases the difficulties faced by security forces in containing an insurgency that is growing in sophistication and brutality.

The assault came a little more than a month after militants killed 311 worshippers inside a mosque in Sinai, the deadliest attack by militants on civilians in Egypt's modern history.

Mar Mina church

Mar Mina church

Source: 1 NEWS

Africa

