Temperatures still dangerously cold in US as worst of winter storm passes

Sources:US ABC | Associated Press
About 100 million people faced a new challenge after the whopping US East Coast snowstorm: a gusty deep freeze, topped Saturday (local time) by a wind chill close to minus 73 degrees on New Hampshire's Mount Washington that vied for world's coldest place.
Jaw-clenching temperatures to start the weekend throughout the Northeast hit Burlington, Vermont, at minus 1 and a wind chill of minus 30.
Both Philadelphia and New York were shivering at 8 degrees.
And in Hartford, Connecticut, a brutal cold of 10 degrees yielded a wind chill of minus 20.
Although the worst of the storm has passed the cold is set to last for a few days to come causing more travel disruption.
