Temperatures still dangerously cold in US as worst of winter storm passes

About 100 million people faced a new challenge after the whopping US East Coast snowstorm: a gusty deep freeze, topped Saturday (local time) by a wind chill close to minus 73 degrees on New Hampshire's Mount Washington that vied for world's coldest place.

Jaw-clenching temperatures to start the weekend throughout the Northeast hit Burlington, Vermont, at minus 1 and a wind chill of minus 30.

Both Philadelphia and New York were shivering at 8 degrees.

And in Hartford, Connecticut, a brutal cold of 10 degrees yielded a wind chill of minus 20.