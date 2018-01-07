 

Temperatures still dangerously cold in US as worst of winter storm passes

About 100 million people faced a new challenge after the whopping US East Coast snowstorm: a gusty deep freeze, topped Saturday (local time) by a wind chill close to minus 73 degrees on New Hampshire's Mount Washington that vied for world's coldest place.

Authorities are warning people to stay inside on one of the coldest weekends on record.
Jaw-clenching temperatures to start the weekend throughout the Northeast hit Burlington, Vermont, at minus 1 and a wind chill of minus 30.

Both Philadelphia and New York were shivering at 8 degrees.

And in Hartford, Connecticut, a brutal cold of 10 degrees yielded a wind chill of minus 20.

Although the worst of the storm has passed the cold is set to last for a few days to come causing more travel disruption.

