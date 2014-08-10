 

Temperatures expected to swelter above 40 degrees in dangerous Aussie heatwave

NSW residents are being told to prepare for a scorcher of a weekend, with warnings to drink plenty of water and to take care in the surf, and prepare properties for the increased bushfire danger.

Heatwave

Source: 1 NEWS

The Bureau of Meteorology has warned of severe heatwave conditions for much of the state across the weekend with the mercury expected to peak on Sunday.

Parts of NSW are tipped to reach 45C on Saturday including Menindee in the far west and Ivanhoe in the state's centre.

Most of the state will swelter through temperatures above 40C on Sunday, including Bulahdelah on the mid north coast which is set to reach 45C.

Sydneysiders will avoid the worst of the heat with temperatures forecast to peak at 38C in the city on Sunday when Penrith could hit 45C.

"A NSW Health study published just last month found extreme heatwaves lead to a more than 10 per cent increase in both deaths and ambulance callouts," Dr Ben Scalley, Director of Environmental Health, said in a statement on Friday.

"They put a lot of strain on the body and can cause dehydration, heat exhaustion and heat stroke."

Surf Life Saving NSW has implored people heading to the beach to take care, given there have been 10 drownings since the beginning of December.

The RFS is warning residents of an elevated fire danger and wants people to prepare properties now.

NSW Health urged people to drink plenty of water but say they are prepared for a rise in deaths and emergencies during the heatwave.

NSW Police has reminded people it is an offence for children or pets to be left alone in a vehicle, and as the weather heats up it can be fatal.

"Despite the most recent warning in December, a dog died after being left in a car at Rose Bay, and in a separate incident a 32-year-old man was arrested and charged at a Guildford hotel after he allegedly left a six-year-old boy in a car," a police release on Saturday said.

Police say livestock and pet owners should ensure clean water is always available, shading is provided where possible and no animals are left in confined, unventilated areas.

