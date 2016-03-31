TODAY |

Teething gel withdrawn in South Australia over safety concerns

AAP
A teething gel produced by the Women's and Children's Hospital in Adelaide has been withdrawn from sale amid concerns infants could consume too much of the local anaesthetic lidocaine.

Deputy Director of Pharmacy Usha Ritchie says the move to withdraw the product is in line with international best practice.

"International and Australian medicines organisations warn against using the local anaesthetic lidocaine in products for infant teething," she said.

    Last month, a baby in New Zealand was rushed to Hawke's Bay Hospital, before being flown to Auckland's Starship Hospital intensive care unit after having an overdose of Bonjela that her parents had applied to help with teething issues.

