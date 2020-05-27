TODAY |

Teen's Change.org petition demanding justice for George Floyd breaks website

Source:  1 NEWS

A young girl's petition demanding justice for George Floyd temporarily crashed Change.org today after it overloaded the system. 

The man pleaded with police during the arrest, before he later died in custody, drawing comparisons with the 2014 death of Eric Garner. Source: Associated Press

More than 12.9 million people have now signed it, with signatures skyrocketing above any other created on the US-based site. 

The petition created by 15-year-old Kellen aims to have the mayor of Minneapolis, where George Floyd died, as well as the Minnesota district attorney take action against the police officers involved. 

"Our message is loud and clear: we will not stop until there is justice for George." 

According to Change.org, the petition quickly smashed every record held on the site after it became the largest ever collected when it passed 5.8 million signatures four days ago. 

Tens of thousands of armed troops are now deployed across the US amid a spiralling crisis. Source: 1 NEWS

"At more than 11 million signatures, it has broken every record, and yes, now it is breaking our site," Change.org shared on Twitter earlier today. 

While the site remained down for parts of today it has since been brought back online with even more signatures of support flooding in. 

