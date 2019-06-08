TODAY |

Teens admit threatening women who were attacked on London bus after refusing to kiss

Three teenage boys accused of attacking a lesbian couple on a bus in London have admitted to threatening the two women who refused to kiss each other.

Melania Geymonat and her girlfriend, Chris, after they were assaulted on a bus in West Hampstead, UK. Source: Facebook / Melania Geymonatand

The teenagers aged 15, 16 and 17, had previously denied charges of harassment by using threatening or abusive words or behaviour, according to the BBC.

They have now admitted the public order offences ahead of a scheduled trial.

Melania Geymonat and Christine Hannigan were on a night bus in London in May when the alleged attack happened. They were both then taken to hospital for facial injury treatment.

The BBC has reported that the 17-year-old will appear in court tomorrow, to decide whether an aggravating factor of homophobia should be considered at sentencing.

All three boys will be sentenced at the same court on 23 December.

