Teenager arrested after boy, 6, thrown from 10th floor of London's Tate Modern

Associated Press
London police say a teenager has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after a child was thrown from the 10th floor viewing platform at the Tate Modern art gallery.

The Metropolitan Police said the injured six-year-old child was found on a fifth-floor roof and taken to a local hospital by air ambulance today. He is in a critical condition, police said.

Police also said they do not think the 17-year-old suspect knew the younger boy.

One visitor to the museum explained how staff blocked the entrance to visitors following the incident.

An open terrace and rooftop bar sit atop the Tate Modern, one of London's busiest tourist attractions.

Visitors to the terrace have panoramic views of the British capital.

Emergency crews attending a scene at the Tate Modern art gallery. Source: Associated Press
