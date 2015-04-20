 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Lions Tour of NZ

World


Teenager armed with BB gun shot dead by police in San Diego

share

Source:

Associated Press

Police shot and killed a 15-year-old student yesterday (NZT) after he pointed a BB gun at them in a high school parking lot in San Diego, California, authorities said.

US police

The Torrey Pines High School student called 911 shortly before 3.30am (local time) to ask officers to check on the welfare of an unarmed boy in front of the school, according to a police statement.

He didn't name the boy, but investigators later determined he was referring to himself, police said.

When two officers arrived, they spotted a youth in the front parking lot. But as they got out of their patrol cars, he pulled a gun from his waistband and pointed it at an officer, police said.

The officers drew their guns and ordered him to drop the weapon. But instead he began to walk toward an officer, ignoring more demands to drop the weapon, police said.

Both officers fired, hitting him several times. They performed first aid and summoned paramedics, but the teen was pronounced dead at a hospital, police said.

The gun was found to be a BB air pistol.

Police didn't release the teen's name because of his age.

"Our hearts go out to the student, his family and his friends," said a statement from Eric Dill, superintendent of the San Diego Union High School District.

A crisis-response team will be on campus today to support students, staff and parents, Dill said.

Counselling also will be available at all district schools for anyone who needs a place to talk about the shooting or "to mourn and process this tragedy," he said.

Related

North America

Crime and Justice

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

02:33
1
Those close the princess have released more about her mind set around the time she died in a 1997 car crash in Paris.

Princess Diana: More details emerge surrounding her death and her lovers


00:27
2
The 35-year-old later scored a match-winning try as Racing 92 pipped Bordeaux 22-20 to make the quarter finals.

Watch: Dan Carter comes from nowhere to blindside Bordeaux star with huge try-saving tackle

02:12
3
The Police Minister is standing firm against gangs asking for government help to pay for drug rehabilitation.

Gang members want the government to pay for rehabilitation to help members kick their drug habits


00:10
4
One person was seriously hurt in the crash, and morning commuters are facing serious delays.

Serious crash on Auckland's Southern Motorway causing delays

00:28
5
Disturbing footage shows two parents involved in a tug of war over their 11-month-old son in a US car park.

GRAPHIC WARNING: Parents caught in literal tug of war over baby son

03:16
Dee said she her tattoos, piercings and general awkwardness may have been the reason she was kicked off first.

Video: First person voted off NZ Survivor puts it down to being 'a bit weird' on day one

Dee, a 29-year-old customer service rep from Auckland, says her piercings and tattoos can make her hard to warm up to.

01:41
Mr Macron thanked his supporters and said France will continue to fight terrorism at home and abroad.

Watch: Emmanuel Macron makes victorious speech after French presidential win: 'I will protect and defend France'

Macron will be the youngest French president ever.

00:26
Ms Le Pen thanked the 11 million people who voted for her and said she had called Emmanuel Macron to congratulate him.

Watch: Marine Le Pen gives concession speech after losing French election: 'They voted for continuity'

Ms Le Pen thanked the 11 million people who voted for her and said she had called Emmanuel Macron to congratulate him.

Jesse Bromwich of the Storm offloads the ball during the round 19 NRL match between the Melbourne Storm and the Penrith Panthers at AAMI Park on July 17, 2015 in Melbourne, Australia.

Jesse Bromwich to step down as Kiwis captain, Storm announce punishment for alleged cocaine purchase attempt

"I regret making the choice of staying out with my teammates until the early hours of Saturday morning."

00:45

Watch: ‘It was horrible’ – Edgecumbe residents reflect on terrifying moment floodwaters surged across backyard

With young kids in the house, all Dee and Todd Proven could do was close their door and call for help.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ