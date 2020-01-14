Teenage NASA intern discovers new planet 6.9 times larger than Earth

The New York teen who discovered a new planet while an intern at NASA appeared on ABC's Strahan Sara & Keke morning show to talk about the experience.

Wolf Cukier thanked NASA for the "opportunity" while giving credit to his work group.

NASA says the discovery was featured in a panel discussion on January 6 at the 235th American Astronomical Society meeting in Honolulu.

The planet, TOI 1338 b, is around 6.9 times larger than Earth, which puts it between the sizes of Neptune and Saturn.

It lies in a system 1300 light-years away in the constellation Pictor.