TODAY |

Teenage NASA intern discovers new planet 6.9 times larger than Earth

Source:  Associated Press

The New York teen who discovered a new planet while an intern at NASA appeared on ABC's Strahan Sara & Keke morning show to talk about the experience.

Your playlist will load after this ad

New York teen Wolf Cukier discovered TOI 1338 b, which is around 6.9 times larger than Earth. Source: Associated Press

Wolf Cukier thanked NASA for the "opportunity" while giving credit to his work group.

NASA says the discovery was featured in a panel discussion on January 6 at the 235th American Astronomical Society meeting in Honolulu.

The planet, TOI 1338 b, is around 6.9 times larger than Earth, which puts it between the sizes of Neptune and Saturn.

It lies in a system 1300 light-years away in the constellation Pictor.

Culkier and the NASA research team used data from the space agencies telescope called Transiting Exoplanet Survey Satellite (TESS) to locate the new planet.

World
Space
North America
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
02:18
Kiwi op-shops drowning under deluge of unsellable junk
2
Police name two people found dead after shooting near Castlepoint
3
Dan Carter, Brodie Retallick both score for Japanese club Kobelco Steelers in season's first game
4
Cigarette packs hit nearly $40 each as NZ rings in new year with new tax hike
5
Whale dies after becoming stranded on Northland beach
MORE FROM
World
MORE

Vote on eliminating religious exemptions for vaccinations in US state uncertain
02:22

Man dies after leading Brisbane library protest against drag queens reading to children

Supermodel Gigi Hadid in running to be juror in Harvey Weinstein's New York rape trial

00:12

Breathtaking footage shows lightning cracking around erupting volcano in Philippines