TODAY |

Teenage boy sleeping in dumpster killed in South Australia accident

Source:  AAP

A South Australian teenage boy has died after an industrial bin he was sleeping in was emptied.

Rear view shot of rubbish truck. Source: istock.com

Three boys, aged 11, 12 and 13, were asleep in the bin in Port Lincoln early this morning when it was emptied, SA police say.

One of the boys jumped clear and another was not injured.

The 13-year-old sustained serious injuries and died at the scene.

It is understood the truck driver was not aware the boys were in the bin and is extremely shaken by the incident. Safe Work SA have been advised.

Police are preparing a report for the coroner.

World
Australia
Accidents
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
Israel Dagg: We've got to get rid of the All Blacks' dual playmaker system for good
2
Seven people injured, some critically, in multi-vehicle Papakura crash
3
Teenage boy sleeping in dumpster killed in South Australia accident
4
Concrete contractor owes tens of thousands to customers across Waikato for jobs he never completed
5
Exclusive: NZ Rugby in talks for All Blacks-Tonga at Mt Smart to be first Test this year
MORE FROM
World
MORE
00:42

Authorities searching for alleged murderer and his tiger in Houston after pursuit

Minke whale stuck in River Thames euthanaised after failed rescue attempts

NASA spacecraft to depart asteroid for Earth
01:51

Indoor pints and hugs return as lockdown restrictions set to ease in England