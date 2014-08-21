Teenage boy in critical condition after high ropes course accident in Queensland

Source:AAP
A teenage boy is in a critical condition after becoming entangled on a high ropes course in southeast Queensland this morning.
Helicopter at night
The accident occurred around 7:20am (local time) at Stanmore, on the Sunshine Coast.
The boy was airlifted to the Lady Cilento Children's Hospital with facial and neck injuries.
no more content
loading errorrefresh
news
Maori Public Health boss Lance Norman told politicians today that 35 per cent of Maori still smoke, along with 25 per cent of Pasifika and 12-13 per cent of all other ethnicities.