Teen girl arrested, accused of crashing stolen plane into fence in California

Source:  Associated Press

A 17-year-old girl was arrested today after authorities say she sneaked into a small plane at an airport in central California and drove it into a chain-link fence.

Authorities have arrested a 17-year-old girl following the incident in California. Source: APTN

The teenager breached the fence of Fresno Yosemite International Airport, started up the plane and crashed it into a fence, airport spokeswoman Vikkie Calderon told The Fresno Bee.

Airport officials said officers found the teen in the pilot's seat, wearing the pilot's headset.

No one was injured. No passenger planes were in danger, Calderon said.

The teen was arrested on suspicion of theft of an aircraft. She will be booked into the juvenile hall after officers finish questioning her.

The girl's mother told Fresno news station KFSN-TV that she hadn't heard from her daughter since the last night.

