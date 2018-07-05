 

Teen driver forced to clamber out rear window after car plunges into sinkhole

A 16-year-old driver in Minnesota had to climb out the back window of his car after he drove into a sinkhole following heavy rains.

The Minnesota driver had only been driving for a month when this dramatic incident took place.
Source: Associated Press

WCCO-TV reports that the Renville County Sheriff's Office says the sinkhole formed after a culvert under the road washed out. The driver wasn't injured.

The driver's grandmother, Candace Leopold, says the teen had gotten his driver's license last month and only had the car for a few weeks. She says he had been going to work at a farm near Redwood Falls, a city about 185 kilometers west of Minneapolis.


