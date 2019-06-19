TODAY |

Teen who created 'abhorrent' image of Prince Harry, called him 'race traitor', jailed

Associated Press
A UK judge has sentenced a teenager who created an "abhorrent" online image of Prince Harry to four years and three months in a young offenders' institution.

Judge Rebecca Poulet lambasted student Michal Szewczuk, 19, for creating an image of Harry with a pistol to his head against a blood-spattered background.

The post, which was shared a few months after Harry married biracial ex-actress Meghan Markle, included the phrase "See Ya Later Race Traitor."

    Szewczuk pleaded guilty to two counts of encouraging terrorism and five counts of possession of terrorist material.

    He was sentenced at London Criminal Court alongside Oskar Dunn-Koczorowski, 18, who admitted two counts of encouraging terrorism.

    Poulet says the posts "are abhorrent as well as criminal by reason of their clear intention to encourage terrorist acts."

      An online post was shared a few months after Harry married Meghan Markle. Source: BBC
