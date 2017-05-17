Teen collapsed and died in classroom after caffeine overdose, coroner rules

A coroner says a healthy 16-year-old South Carolina high school student died from heart problems after drinking too much caffeine.

Richland County Coroner Gary Watts said yesterday that Davis Cripe had no pre-existing heart condition that might have caused him to collapse and die in a classroom last month.

Watts said the teen drank a large Mountain Dew, a latte from McDonald's and an energy drink in the two hours before his heart fell out of rhythm at Spring Hill High School near Chapin on April 26.