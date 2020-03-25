Teen climate activist Greta Thunberg thinks she has coronavirus

TODAY |

Climate change activist Greta Thunberg suspects she's contracted Covid-19.

The 17-year-old said on social media she fell ill around 10 days ago after returning from Belgium with her father. 

However, she said she can't be sure as tests in Sweden are only available to those needing emergency treatment. 

The teenager claims to have almost recovered but urged the world, especially young people, to self isolate.

In New Zealand, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has also urged young people to self-isolate. 

"I do want to speak particularly, if I can, to young people," Ms Ardern said on TVNZ1's Breakfast yesterday.

"They're amongst the group who are going to be less affected if they happen to contract Covid-19, but they're just as susceptible to pass it on to others," said said. "I need them to follow through on this just as much as anyone else."

