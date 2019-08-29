TODAY |

Teen climate activist Greta Thunberg sails into New York on zero-emission voyage from England

Associated Press
More From
World
Climate Change
UK and Europe
North America
Sailing

A 16-year-old Swedish climate activist who crossed the Atlantic on a zero-emissions sailboat to attend a conference on global warming approached New York City's shores today.

Greta Thunberg and her crew were expected to arrive at a lower Manhattan marina in the afternoon after a two-week crossing from Plymouth, England.

As the social media-savvy teenager approached New York Harbor before dawn, she tweeted her excitement, saying: "Land!! The lights of Long Island and New York City ahead." The vessel then anchored off Coney Island, so those aboard could go through customs and immigration procedures.

Before setting sail again toward Manhattan, Thunberg waved to nearby boats, including one with journalists tracking her arrival.

FILE - In this Aug. 14, 2019 file photo, Climate change activist Greta Thunberg waves from the Malizia II boat in Plymouth, England. Thunberg has crossed the Atlantic on a zero-emissions sailboat to attend a conference on global warming. On Wednesday, Aug. 28, before dawn, Thunberg tweeted, "Land!! The lights of Long Island and New York City ahead." (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth)
Climate change activist Greta Thunberg waves from the Malizia II boat in Plymouth, England. Source: Associated Press

The teenager refused to fly because of the carbon emissions plane travel entails. The sailboat's onboard electronics are powered by solar panels and underwater turbines.

Thunberg has become a symbol of a growing movement of young climate activists, leading weekly protests in Sweden that focused on the issue and that inspired similar strikes in about 100 cities worldwide.

She's in New York to speak at the United Nations Climate Action Summit next month. There, she'll join world leaders who will present plans to reduce greenhouse gas emissions.

The boat carrying Thunberg, the Malizia II, encountered rough seas that slowed it down for a day. Taking turns steering the 18-metre racing yacht were yachtsman Boris Herrmann and Pierre Casiraghi, the grandson of Monaco's late Prince Rainier III and American actress Grace Kelly.

Inscribed on the boat's sail are the words "FridaysForFuture" under "UNITE BEHIND THE SCIENCE."

Your playlist will load after this ad

The 16-year-old Swede is planning to set sail on a two-week voyage from England to the US. Source: Associated Press

This was no pleasure cruise. The Malizia is built for high-speed, offshore racing, and weight is kept to a minimum. There is no toilet or fixed shower aboard, no windows below deck and only a small gas cooker to heat up freeze-dried food.

Thunberg, the daughter of an actor and an opera singer, became a European celebrity last year when she refused to go to school in the weeks before Sweden's general election to highlight the impact of climate change.

Greta Thunberg, 16, a Swedish environmental activist, sails into New York harbor aboard the Malizia II, Wednesday, Aug. 28, 2019. The zero-emissions yacht left Plymouth, England on Aug. 14. She is scheduled to address the United Nations Climate Action Summit on Sept. 23. (AP Photo/Craig Ruttle)
Greta Thunberg, 16, a Swedish environmental activist, sails into New York harbor aboard the Malizia II Source: Associated Press

She continued her school strike on Fridays after the election, spurring thousands of young people to follow suit. Since then, she's met the pope, spoken at Davos and attended anti-coal protests in Germany.

She is now taking a year off school to pursue her activism.

Your playlist will load after this ad

The voyage is to highlight the need for action on climate change. Source: Breakfast
More From
World
Climate Change
UK and Europe
North America
Sailing
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
05:18
As digital payments become increasingly common some stores are now only accepting cards.
Do you want the right to pay in cash?
2
Nepo Laulala and his wife in tears after prop's inclusion in All Blacks' World Cup squad
3
It was an emotional goodbye for the newsreader of three years as he is set to embark on his new role as 1 NEWS’ Europe correspondent.
Through tears, departing Breakfast host Daniel Faitaua says goodbye and pays tribute to his dying brother
4
Owen Franks omission described due to “big and mobile” props needed to suit the All Blacks World Cup plan.
Steve Hansen explains reason for Owen Franks' shock Rugby World Cup omission
5
Sir Graham said as the coach you get close to players, making the news all the more heartbreaking to tell.
Calling All Blacks who don’t make RWC squad most 'difficult' part of the job, Sir Graham Henry says
MORE FROM
World
MORE
00:23
Sydney writer and political commentator Yang Hengjun has been detained for more than seven months.

China warns Australia not to interfere with detainment of academic accused of spying

Australia tries to curb foreign interference at universities as concerns grow over Chinese influence

Boris Johnson will suspend Parliament to force no-deal Brexit - reports
02:22
She’s among dozens of women who say they were manipulated or abused by Jeffrey Epstein.

Woman urges Prince Andrew to 'come clean', maintains she was forced into sex with royal