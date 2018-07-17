 

Teen charged with Perth triple-murder presented at hospital in 'psychotic state' day before deaths of Kiwi woman and her two children

The 19-year-old who has been charged with the murder of a New Zealand woman and her two children in a Perth house yesterday was reportedly at a public hospital just hours before the deaths.

Teancum Vernon Petersen-Crofts, 19, has been charged with three counts of murder.

WAtoday has reported that Teancum Vernon Petersen-Crofts was at the emergency department of St John of God Midland public hospital, in central Perth, on Saturday evening.

Petersen-Crofts was reportedly in a "psychotic state" when he presented at the hospital but was turned away following police intervention.

Despite his appearance at the emergency department, Petersen-Crofts was not assessed as a "medical problem", but rather simply erratic.

A police officer has called it the most horrific scene he's been too.
WAtoday was told by a source that Petersen-Crofts was taken to the home in the Perth suburb of Ellenbrook, only hours before the mother, 48, and her daughter son, eight, were found dead on Sunday morning.

The 15-year-old daughter was found critically injured at the property and died on the way to hospital.

Flanked by two security guards, Teancum Vernon Petersen-Crofts appeared in person at Midland Magistrates Court on Monday to face three murder charges.

He looked around the public gallery before sitting down and accusing another person of carrying out the attack.

A neighbour told local media they understood a Kiwi woman lived at the address.
"A criminal wanted to take me out bush - he did it and he came back for my family," Petersen-Crofts said.

The magistrate told him he didn't need to say anything, but he replied: "I have to 'cos mamma is with me".

After the magistrate said Petersen-Crofts would be sent to a psychiatric facility as there were concerns for his mental health, Petersen-Crofts said: "I was painting a picture of Jesus and stayed there for two months".

"He punched me in the head so hard. I left because I had to. I was that scared he was going to kill me.

"Mamma told me to save myself".

Petesen-Crofts then told a security guard standing by his side that he looked "like a serial killer".

He was remanded to the secure Frankland Centre unit at Graylands Hospital and will face Stirling Gardens Magistrates Court next week.

Police have confirmed he lived at the Ellenbrook home and it is believed he is related to the victims.

Assistant Commissioner Paul Steel told reporters on Sunday a senior homicide squad investigating officer had said it was "potentially the most horrific crime scene he has ever been called to".

"It is a very complex and I would say horrific crime scene."

Police were initially called about 1.30am to a nearby convenience store before they went to the home.

Teen charged with Perth triple-murder presented at hospital in 'psychotic state' day before deaths of Kiwi woman and her two children

