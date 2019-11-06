TODAY |

Teen boy who rescued his siblings during Mexico ambush speaks out for first time

The 13-year-old boy hailed a hero following an ambush in Mexico that left six children and three women dead, including his mum, has spoken out for the first time.

Devin Langford walked 22 kilometres to get help after nine people were killed last week while travelling in convoy.

He was one of the few uninjured young people and quickly took charge, hiding his six other siblings in the bushes and covering them with branches to keep them safe while he went for help.

He said the killers started “hitting the car with a bunch of bullets”.

“They were big guns and they were wearing masks. Afterwards they got us out of the car and they just got us on the floor and they just drove off,” he recalls.

At least nine people, including six children, are dead.

His father, David Langford, said his son was a hero.

"To be honest with you, my boy's a hero simply because he gave his life for his brothers and sisters," he told US ABC News.

Watch the interview in the video above.

Devin Langford walked 22 kilometres to get help for the surviving children after his own mum was killed.
