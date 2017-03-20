Teen bitten by croc trying to impress girl goes on drug binge with media money, attempts to steal car

The north Queensland teenager who made headlines when he was bitten by a crocodile while attempting to impress a British backpacker has been sentenced after attempting to steal a car.

Lee Kristopher De Paauw appeared via video link in Innisfail Magistrates Court today on eight charges, including serious assault of a police officer, following the attempt to steal a car on June 4.

De Paauw, who had been using methamphetamine at the time of the crime, was apprehended by an off-duty police officer who witnessed the attempted theft.

The 18-year-old was sentenced to three months' imprisonment for assaulting the police officer, wholly suspended for one year, and also placed under a probation order for two years.

The teenager was attacked by a crocodile when he jumped into the Johnstone River in March, a few hours after meeting Sophie Paterson, 24, at a nightclub.

He suffered a broken left arm in the attack and had to have emergency surgery.

The Cairns Post reports De Paauw's lawyer Chris Blishen claimed his client had gone on a drug binge with the "bundles of money" he'd received for selling his story about the attack to media.