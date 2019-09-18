TODAY |

Teen activist Greta Thunberg calls on US lawmakers to forget praise, work on climate

Associated Press
Members of the US Congress are hailing Swedish teenager Greta Thunberg as a "superpower" for her work to spark a worldwide, youth-driven push to fight climate change.

But Thunberg is not impressed.

At a Senate forum today, the 16-year-old told lawmakers to "save your praise," saying she and other youth activists "don't want it," especially if officials intend talk about climate change "without doing anything about it."

Thunberg and other activists swarmed the Capitol ahead of a global climate strike set for Saturday. They are calling for immediate action from the world's governments to halt global warming, reduce fossil fuel consumption and avert environmental catastrophe.

Thunberg told senators, "I know you're trying, but just not hard enough."

Massachusetts Sen. Ed Markey said Thunberg brings "moral clarity" to the fight against climate change.

Swedish activist Greta Thunberg, who has called on world leaders to step up their efforts against global warming, listens to remarks by Sen. Ed Markey, D-Mass., chairman of the Senate Climate Change Task Force, at a news conference at the Capitol in Washington. Source: Associated Press
