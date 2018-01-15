Technician who triggered false Hawaii missile strike alarm taken off the job

OnDemand
Live TV
1 News Now
weather
live streams
send us your story
1 NEWS team
News
Sport
Weather
North Island
South Island
Latest
New Zealand
World
Entertainment
Source:
no more content
back to top
loading error
news
The 1 NEWS at 6pm bulletin, live streamed 7 days a week.
Professor Paul Moon says current approaches aimed at revitalising te reo aren't working.
The youths called in a pizza order and waited for the 22-year-old male victim to arrive late last night.
Fire and Emergency are calling for people to be extra vigilant in the extreme heat.
Close friend Sam Whitelock shaved his head for a campaign to raise money for a girl who lost her mum to cancer started by 'Chalky'.
Join the conversation and follow 1 NEWS on Facebook
Rolling stories and updates from the 1 NEWS team
Download the 1 NEWS app for iPhone, iPad and Android
Send us your footage or share your story with us
Explore TVNZ
1 News Now
Corporate
More TVNZ