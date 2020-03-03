TODAY |

Tech companies recommend daily phone clean to prevent spread of Covid-19

Source:  Associated Press

Can Covid-19 survive on my phone?

Source: 1 NEWS

Yes. That's why a daily wipe down of “high-touch” surfaces like phones, keyboards and tablet computers is recommended by the Centres for Disease Control and Prevention. A scientific test shows the virus can live on plastic or stainless steel for two to three days.

To clean your phone, first turn it off and unplug it from cables. Tech companies say you’ll want to avoid getting moisture inside the phone so don’t put it into cleaning solutions or spray it directly.

You can gently use disinfectant wipes, or anything with 70 per cent alcohol to clean your device. US phone carrier AT&T recommends wringing out disinfectant wipes before using them on a phone. Paper towels work, too, if you spray them with disinfectant. Google says you can dip a cloth in soap and water to clean off your phone.

World
Technology
Coronavirus Pandemic
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
06:25
Siouxsie Wiles says New Zealand could use 'another week or two' at Level 3
2
Pair of major banks slashing mortgage rates to below three per cent
3
Courier contractor employment case a 'human rights issue', lawyers say
4
PM scolds Simon Bridges for 'bizarre' questions about tax increases over Covid-19 response
5
Major desert vanishes off the map from northwest China
MORE FROM
World
MORE

NZ Rugby could lay off half their staff after forecast $120 million revenue decline
06:25

Domestic travel has 'to be encouraged', but Government's messaging 'ambiguous' – Nelson Mayor

Scottish Kiwi Sean Maitland among Saracens players who broke UK lockdown rules

League great says anti-vaxx players could 'derail' NRL's return