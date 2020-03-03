Tech companies recommend daily phone clean to prevent spread of Covid-19

Can Covid-19 survive on my phone?

Source: 1 NEWS

Yes. That's why a daily wipe down of “high-touch” surfaces like phones, keyboards and tablet computers is recommended by the Centres for Disease Control and Prevention. A scientific test shows the virus can live on plastic or stainless steel for two to three days.

To clean your phone, first turn it off and unplug it from cables. Tech companies say you’ll want to avoid getting moisture inside the phone so don’t put it into cleaning solutions or spray it directly.