 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

World


Tears for a hero: Rescued Thai cave boys shed tears over death of former navy seal diver

share

Source:

Associated Press

Members of the Wild Boar soccer team were pictured shedding tears for the heroic former Thai Navy SEAL diver who died while attempting to rescue them from deep underground in a Thailand cave.

Some of the rescued soccer team members get emotional as they consider the Thai Navy SEAL diver who died while trying to rescue them.

Source: Associated Press

Saman Gunan was volunteering his time to help rescue the boys, when he ran out of air while placing oxygen cannisters around the cave to help in the rescue attempt just over a week ago.

The boys, currently recovering in hospital with their coach, were emotional when hearing the news of his sacrifice.

Pictures show two of the boys being comforted as they choke up in tears thinking of Mr Gunan.

Another picture shows the boys signing a sketch of the heroic diver to honour his memory.

In this photo released by In this photo released by Thailand's Ministry of Health and the Chiang Rai Prachanukroh Hospital, , Sunday, July 15, 2018, in a hospital in Chiang Rai, northern Thailand. The 12 boys and their soccer coach rescued after being trapped in a flooded cave in northern Thailand are recovering well and are eager to eat their favorite comfort foods after their expected discharge from a hospital next week. (Thailand's Ministry of Health and the Chiang Rai Prachanukroh Hospital via AP)

Some of the rescued soccer team members autographs and write notes on a sketch of the Thai Navy SEAL diver who died while trying to rescue them

Source: Associated Press

The 12 boys and their football coach are recovering well and are eager to eat their favourite comfort foods after their expected discharge from hospital on Thursday this week.

A hospital statement said that as the boys continue to recover, they remain susceptible to infectious disease.

The boys and their coach entered the cave just seven days before it was due to be closed because of monsoon flooding.
Source: BBC

To avoid mental stress, they should spend at least the next month only with family and friends, avoiding media encounters that might trigger post-traumatic stress disorder symptoms, the statement said.



Related

Asia

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

01:12
1
A neighbour told local media they understood a Kiwi woman lived at the address.

Fundraising page set up for family slain in Perth triple-homicide: 'Her surviving children can't afford a funeral'

2

Tears for a hero: Rescued Thai cave boys shed tears over death of former navy seal diver

3
Official images from the Christening of Prince Louis.

Official photos of Prince Louis' christening released with Uncle Harry and Aunty Meghan on hand

4
Demetrius Pairama

Outburst from public gallery as woman accused of murdering Auckland teen Demetrius Pairama appears in court

5
Marion Blake CEO Platform Trust, a network organisations which work in the mental health sector.

Fears nurses' pay rise will sideline health and addiction workers

01:12
A neighbour told local media they understood a Kiwi woman lived at the address.

Fundraising page set up for family slain in Perth triple-homicide: 'Her surviving children can't afford a funeral'

A neighbour told Western Australia media she believed a family from New Zealand lived at the property.


05:30
Chris Chang leads one last round up of TVNZ's football experts.

World Cup Chat: 'Clinical' France take home Football World Cup in style as 1 NEWS team looks back at highlights of 2018 tournament

Chris Chang leads one last round up with TVNZ's football experts.

Demetrius Pairama

Outburst from public gallery as woman accused of murdering Auckland teen Demetrius Pairama appears in court

The woman has been remanded in custody, and will next appear in the High Court in Auckland on August 8.

Melbourne Rebels player Amanaki Mafi appears in court.

Melbourne Rebels' Amanaki Mafi released on bail after alleged assault on teammate

The incident followed the team's season-ending loss to the Highlanders on Saturday.

FILE - In this Nov. 9, 2017, file photo, U.S. President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping shakes hands during a news conference at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing. Trump’s trade battle with China will exacerbate relations with Beijing that are already fraying on several fronts as the U.S. takes a more confrontational stance and an increasingly powerful China stands its ground. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik, File)

New Zealand's defence strategy risks wrath of China - Simon Bridges

The National Party leader is ringing alarm bells about NZ's relations with two world super powers - America and China.