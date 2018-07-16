Tears for a hero: Rescued Thai cave boys shed tears over death of former navy seal diver

Members of the Wild Boar soccer team were pictured shedding tears for the heroic former Thai Navy SEAL diver who died while attempting to rescue them from deep underground in a Thailand cave.

Some of the rescued soccer team members get emotional as they consider the Thai Navy SEAL diver who died while trying to rescue them. Source: Associated Press

Saman Gunan was volunteering his time to help rescue the boys, when he ran out of air while placing oxygen cannisters around the cave to help in the rescue attempt just over a week ago.

The boys, currently recovering in hospital with their coach, were emotional when hearing the news of his sacrifice.

Pictures show two of the boys being comforted as they choke up in tears thinking of Mr Gunan.

Another picture shows the boys signing a sketch of the heroic diver to honour his memory.

Some of the rescued soccer team members autographs and write notes on a sketch of the Thai Navy SEAL diver who died while trying to rescue them Source: Associated Press

The 12 boys and their football coach are recovering well and are eager to eat their favourite comfort foods after their expected discharge from hospital on Thursday this week.

A hospital statement said that as the boys continue to recover, they remain susceptible to infectious disease.

To avoid mental stress, they should spend at least the next month only with family and friends, avoiding media encounters that might trigger post-traumatic stress disorder symptoms, the statement said.