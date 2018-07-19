Tears and hugs as Thai football team meets media, farewells hospital staff

Source:Associated Press
The Thai football boys and their coach spoke to media for the first time today after they were discharged from hospital following their rescue from a flooded cave.
Before they left Prachanukroh Hospital, the 13 Wild Boars team members held a farewell gathering to thank hospital staff for taking care of them.
A handout footage given by the hospital shows members of a Thai youth football team being cheered by hospital staff.
Some were in tears as they delivered a goodbye speech.
Today, the 12 boys and the coach faced the media for the first time since their ordeal, describing their shock at seeing the British divers who found them after they went missing inside the cave for almost 10 days.
