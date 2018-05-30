 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

World


Tearful Roseanne says she's 'lost everything' after tweeting racist slur

share

Source:

Bang Showbiz

Roseanne Barr broke down in tears during an interview as she apologised for her racist tweet.

Roseanne Barr in a trailer for her revival 'Roseanne' show on ABC, before it was cancelled.

Roseanne Barr in a trailer for her revival 'Roseanne' show on ABC, before it was cancelled.

Source: ABC

The 65-year-old TV star had her sitcom cancelled last month after she likened Valerie Jarrett, a former adviser of Barack Obama, to an ape, but in interview for Rabbi Shmuley Boteach's podcast, Roseanne has insisted she now deeply regrets her mistake.

She explained: "I'm a lot of things. I'm a loudmouth and all that stuff, but I'm not stupid, for God's sake, and I never would have wittingly called a black person ... say they are a monkey. I never would do that! And I didn't do that.

"I am so sorry, that I was so unclear and stupid. I'm very sorry but I don't think that, I never would do that."

The veteran star subsequently admitted she's "lost everything" after her show was cancelled by ABC.

However, Roseanne claimed she's willing to accept whatever consequences come her way over the next few months and years.

She said: "I don't excuse it. I horribly regret it. I've lost everything. I regretted it before I lost everything and I said to God, 'I am willing to accept whatever consequences this brings because I know I've done wrong.' I'm willing to accept what the consequences are. And, I do. And I have."

Roseanne also revealed she's tried to reach out to Jarrett in an effort to make a personal apology.

She shared: "I went to her Twitter page and I said 'Please forgive me. I have done something horrible and I apologise to you, and I ask for your forgiveness.'

"And you know, I tried to get her phone number because even though I don't agree with her, even when we really disagree with someone because they're hurting us and our families - we still have to treat them with human dignity. And that's what I wanted to apologise to her for. Because you know, even though I didn't have that in my head it came out that way."

Related

Television

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

00:15
1
Vettel caused chaos at the French GP after crashing into the back of Valterri Bottas as he lunged on the inside.

Watch: Whoops! Sebastian Vettel smashes into back of rival on opening corner of French GP

2

Thunderstorms, 110kmh winds expected today in Auckland, Northland and Waikato


3

Game of Thrones co-stars Kit Harington and Rose Leslie marry in Scotland

00:38
4
It was a close call for Michael Tabudravu as he caught the slip on camera this afternoon.

Raw video: Dramatic moment slip barrels down hill in Bay of Plenty, closing part of SH2

01:42
5
He said it was light hearted and "people listening to the full context would see it".

People 'need full context' of radio interview after comments on PM's baby - Simon Bridges

00:55
Mr Wētere, died last week aged 83, was a relation of the National Party leader.

'He showed people like me could be a Member of Parliament' - Simon Bridges says distant relative Koro Wētere was an inspiration

Mr Wētere was Mr Bridges' father's cousin, he told TVNZ 1's Breakfast.


03:13
Dr Gerhard Sundborn says sugar causes obesity, while the acidic PH level of the drinks also causes dental issues.

Kiwi doctor says NZ should follow UK and ban sale of energy drinks to kids

Advertising restrictions are also proposed there to curb the sale of unhealthy foods to kids.

01:34
Matty wasn't afraid to call out a case of very bad manners of the weekend.

Watch: 'I was rightly wound up' - seething Matty McLean shares experience of rude line jumper

TVNZ1's Breakfast weather presenter wasn't afraid to call out a case of very bad manners.

00:30
The Blues defeated Queensland 18-14 in the second match at ANZ Stadium in Sydney.

Watch: Courageous NSW Blues clinch 2018 Origin series after late sin-bin against relentless Maroons

The Blues defeated the Maroons 18-14 at ANZ Stadium in Sydney after a thrilling battle that went right down to the wire.

00:15
Anthem singer at the Denver Test completely butchers New Zealand anthem.

'Absolute train-wreck' - Musician and commentator weigh in on 'worst ever' rendition of Kiwi national anthem at Denver league Test

How did Crystal Collins get it so wrong?


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 