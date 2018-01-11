Teams trigger avalanches in Swiss ski town as thousands of tourists remain stranded

Controlled explosions were carried out to set off avalanches in a Swiss ski town overnight as tourists remain stranded by unusual levels of snowfall.

Helicopter teams in Zermatt, a town at the foot of Switzerland's famed Matterhorn, were on Wednesday (overnight NZT) deployed to trigger controlled avalanches to release the snow buildup after more than a metre of snow fell in some parts of the region within 24 hours.

Meanwhile officials were resuming helicopter flights to ferry out stranded tourists amid efforts to open roads and rail lines that have been closed due to the heavy snowfall and an elevated avalanche risk.

The Zermatt tourism office said Wednesday: "After being cut off for almost two days, Zermatt can now be accessed by train again."

It said teams were working "as a matter of urgency" to try to open roads to Zermatt.

Frank Techel, an avalanche forecaster at Swiss avalanche research institute SLF, said roughly 3-4 metres of snow had been dumped on the Zermatt area so far this year, which he called an "extraordinary" amount for the region in such a short span.

A police official in Zermatt, who was not authorized to give his name, said an estimated 300 to 400 people flew out on Tuesday, when some 13,000 tourists were unable to leave by road or rail.