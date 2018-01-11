 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

World


Teams trigger avalanches in Swiss ski town as thousands of tourists remain stranded

share

Source:

Associated Press

Controlled explosions were carried out to set off avalanches in a Swiss ski town overnight as tourists remain stranded by unusual levels of snowfall.

The pre-emptive measures were taken after about a metre of snow fell in the Zermatt region within 24 hours.
Source: Associated Press

Helicopter teams in Zermatt, a town at the foot of Switzerland's famed Matterhorn, were on Wednesday (overnight NZT) deployed to trigger controlled avalanches to release the snow buildup after more than a metre of snow fell in some parts of the region within 24 hours.

Meanwhile officials were resuming helicopter flights to ferry out stranded tourists amid efforts to open roads and rail lines that have been closed due to the heavy snowfall and an elevated avalanche risk.

The Zermatt tourism office said Wednesday: "After being cut off for almost two days, Zermatt can now be accessed by train again."

It said teams were working "as a matter of urgency" to try to open roads to Zermatt.

Frank Techel, an avalanche forecaster at Swiss avalanche research institute SLF, said roughly 3-4 metres of snow had been dumped on the Zermatt area so far this year, which he called an "extraordinary" amount for the region in such a short span.

A police official in Zermatt, who was not authorized to give his name, said an estimated 300 to 400 people flew out on Tuesday, when some 13,000 tourists were unable to leave by road or rail.

Local officials said no lives are in danger and the situation is calm, with cafes open and many streets clear.

Related

UK and Europe

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

00:22
1
A raging couple have wandered through the background of a Chanel 4 live cross with columnist Andrew Pierce in the UK.

Watch: 'F*** you' – couple's expletive-laden row interrupts live TV broadcast

00:26
2
The man kept a cool head and was eventually rescued after the accident near Kawhia Harbour.

Waikato hunter sends goodbye text to wife after accidentally stabbing himself while in the bush

01:58
3
According to the Commerce Commission, 42 per cent of complaints made under the Fair Trading Act related to online spending.

Warning issued to Kiwi online shoppers over LuxStyle website

4
Auckland, New Zealand - January 11, 2014: New Homes on January 11, 2014. House prices are booming around New Zealand - with the average price of an Auckland city home rocketing to $735,692.

House prices up 6.6 per cent across NZ last year, sales volumes plunge

00:30
5
Brisbane's Alex Ross was judged to have gotten in the way of the stumps in the three run loss to Hobart.

Controversy as BBL batsman given out in rarely-seen 'obstructing the field' decision

Auckland, New Zealand - January 11, 2014: New Homes on January 11, 2014. House prices are booming around New Zealand - with the average price of an Auckland city home rocketing to $735,692.

House prices up 6.6 per cent across NZ last year, sales volumes plunge

QV says the frenzy of the previous three years gave way to more normal activity in NZ's housing markets.

00:39
Actress Violet Paley and filmmaker Sarah Tither-Kaplan have recently accused Franco on Twitter of sexual misconduct.

Watch: James Franco says sexual misconduct allegations 'not accurate' on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert

Actress Violet Paley and filmmaker Sarah Tither-Kaplan have accused Franco of sexual misconduct.

02:29
The double Paralympic gold medallist says a travel, new rules and curiosity all helped him make his decision.

'There's so many things to do that are exciting' - Liam Malone shares reasons for shock retirement

The double Paralympic gold medallist says travel, new rules and curiosity all helped him make his decision.

00:26
The man kept a cool head and was eventually rescued after the accident near Kawhia Harbour.

Waikato hunter sends goodbye text to wife after accidentally stabbing himself while in the bush

Friedmann used techniques he'd learned from watching Bear Grylls to help him survive.

01:52
Check under your couch and car seat – you could be the winner.

Mystery deepens as Levin's multi-million dollar winning Lotto ticket still not claimed

Check under your couch and car seat – you could be the winner.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 