Teacher who stopped school shooting to return to classroom

A teacher who stopped a school shooting says he waited a week before returning to look at the Indiana classroom where he tackled an armed student.

Noblesville West Middle School teacher Jason Seaman heads to the courtroom to attend the initial hearing for the accused school shooter.

Jason Seaman tells the Indianapolis Star "it didn't bother" him to visit the scene on June 1, the last day of the school year.

He returned to the room at Noblesville West Middle School after students had departed.

Seaman and a student were shot on May 25.

Police say it could have been far worse if Seaman, a former college football player, hadn't tackled the shooter.

Seaman received a new car yesterday from an Indianapolis-area dealer for his heroism.

He says he visits injured student Ella Whistler each week in the hospital.

He says "without a doubt" he'll be at school in the fall.

