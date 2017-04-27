Teacher not guilty of having a threesome with schoolboy and another teacher

A US judge citied a 16-year-old schoolboy's "propensity to lie" in finding a teacher not guilty of having a threesome with the boy and another teacher.

The town of Kenner, Louisiana. Source: Wikimedia Commons

Shelley Dufresne was charged with two counts of carnal knowledge of a juvenile over a month-long affair with a schoolboy in Kenner, near New Orleans.

The student, now 19, told a court Dufresne contacted him via Facebook in 2014 and an affair began, Australia's 9News.com.au reports.

But Judge Danyelle Taylor found Duresne, 34, not guilty yesterday, citing the teen's "braggadocios nature" and "propensity to lie".

"I do not believe that the threshold has been met by the evidence presented to this court," she said.

Another teacher, Rachel Respess, 26, was charged with failure to report the affair, even though she was also implicated in having group sex with Dufresne and the student.

The court was told the teen changed his story about the tryst because he had illegally filmed the private parts of Respess while she was asleep and then showed the video to his football teammates.

Dufresne earlier pleaded guilty to the lesser charge of obscenity and admitted to having sex with the student in St Charles Parish, where their school is based.

She was given a deferred three-year prison sentence and probation for the lesser charge.

The Metropolitan Crime Commission in New Orleans slammed the effective slap-on-the-wrist, given Dufresne's father is a local judge.

"She did these things. She had an improper relationship. She broke the law, and she should be punished," her own lawyer Kim McElwee told the New Orleans Times-Picayune.

"But there's a difference between innocent and not guilty. They have to prove their case and they didn't come close."