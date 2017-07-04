Taxi drives into pedestrians in Boston, injuring 10 people

A car has driven into pedestrians in East Boston, US and has injured 10 people.

Massachusetts State Police say a crash that injured 10 pedestrians near Boston's airport does not appear to be an intentional act.

A 56-year-old taxi driver's vehicle struck the pedestrians in a taxi-queuing area Monday afternoon near Logan International Airport in East Boston. State police spokesman David Procopio says 10 people were injured, some seriously.

The white cab, with front-end damage, came to rest against a building.

Procopio says based on the preliminary investigation, "there is no information that suggests the crash was intentional."



"The driver remained on the scene after the crash and is being interviewed by police."

The Massachusetts State Police tweeted preliminary reported were indicating there was "varying severity" in the injuries of the pedestrians.