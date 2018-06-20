Tasmanian government backs priests reporting child sex abuse

The Tasmanian government has backed moves requiring priests to report child sexual abuse even it if has been revealed in the confessional, a proposal rejected by the Catholic Church nationally.

Priest (file image) Source: istock.com

An in-principle royal commission recommendation that priests be included as mandatory reporters, including lifting the veil of the confessional, has been accepted by the Hodgman government, although it has not committed to making it a criminal offence if priests fail to report child sexual abuse.