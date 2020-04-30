Tasmania verges becoming Covid-free while Sydney school shuts down as new cases emerge

Tasmania is on the verge of being free of Covid-19 cases, with just one active infection remaining in the island state.

Source: 1 NEWS

As of this morning, the state had gone 27 days without recording a new case of coronavirus.

Of 226 recorded cases from more than 39,300 tests, one is active while 212 people have now recovered.

Meanwhile, NSW's two-week streak of no new locally-acquired Covid-19 could be over after a school in Sydney's eastern suburbs was closed because of a potential case.

Rose Bay Public School is closed, with students learning from home, while NSW Health investigates a possible case of Covid-19 in a staff member, the school said in a statement on its website.

NSW has not confirmed a community-derived Covid-19 case for two weeks.

The state recorded three new Covid-19 cases on Friday - two in travellers in hotel quarantine and a previous case stemming from the Greg Mortimer cruise ship off the coast of South America.

NSW Health says in a statement the illness of the Rose Bay Public School staff member, a before and after-school care worker, remains under investigation.

Five previously confirmed cases have also been chalked off the list, with the state recording 3115 Covid-19 cases to date. No one is in intensive care.

Four more people have coronavirus in Victoria but none are believed to be linked to a Black Lives Matter rally or a protester who tested positive.

Victoria has now recorded 1703 cases in total.

Of the new cases, one was detected through routine testing, two are in hotel quarantine and the last is under investigation, Health Minister Jenny Mikakos revealed.

It comes a day after it a Black Lives Matter protester was confirmed to have the virus, leaving authorities scrambling to trace anyone he came in close contact with during the protest, which attracted thousands.

Ms Mikakos ruled out naming the non-indigenous man in his 30s as part of the contact tracing process.

The man developed symptoms on Sunday after being asymptomatic and wearing a mask at Saturday's protest.

Health officials believe it's highly unlikely he contracted the virus at the event.



It could take another week to determine whether the protest has contributed to local transmission of the virus.

It's not known if the man had the federal government's COVIDSafe app downloaded on his smartphone or if it was activated.

Of Victoria's coronavirus cases, 179 are believed to be from community transmission.

The total number of active cases is now 49, with 1632 people recovered.

Five people are in hospital, including one in intensive care.

ACT and South Australia have no new cases today, while Queesland has recorded one.

