Targets destroyed as Iraqi military launches offensive against ISIS held town

Iraqi forces have launched a military operation to liberate from ISIS the small town of Akashat in the west of Anbar province between the towns of Rutba and Qaim, in order to clear the area and secure its northern border.

The operation to liberate Akashat aims at securing part of the borders and the area north of the vital highway that links Baghdad to neighbouring Jordan and Syria.

Akashat is a small town west of Anbar province located south of the IS-held, strategic towns of Qaim, Rawa and Ana.