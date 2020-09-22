WHO targets 2 billion Covid-19 vaccine doses by end of 2021

The Director-General of the World Health Organization, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, said today that the group aims to have two billion doses of vaccine available by the end of 2021.

Speaking at a news conference in Geneva, Tedros said collaboration in producing and distributing a vaccine was "in every country's best interest".

"We sink or swim together," he said, adding that the fastest route to ending the pandemic is "to ensure some people are vaccinated in all countries, not all people in some countries".

The Director-General's comments come as many countries, especially those in Europe, are experiencing a second spike in new infections following the ending of many national lockdowns.

The WHO said countries representing 60 per cent of the world's population have signed up to its "COVAX" scheme to buy coronavirus vaccines, but also said they need billions of dollars to pay for them.

Many countries, including China, the US, Russia, France and Germany, have signed their own agreements with vaccine makers and have opted out of using the facility.