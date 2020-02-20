TODAY |

Tapestries by Raphael return to Sistine Chapel walls after 500-year absence

Source:  1 NEWS

A delicate operation has begun at the Vatican in preparation for tapestries by French renaissance artist Raphael to be hung, 500 years after his death. 

Your playlist will load after this ad

There’ll be an exhibition in London and at the Vatican his tapestries will hang in the Sistine Chapel. Source: BBC

The paintings will be hung in the Sistine Chapel bellow his rival Michelangelo's famous ceiling, where they were designed to be displayed.  

"To have them side by side again is important - to understand balance and to compare them. To see how they taught each other," says  Francesca Persegati, head of restoration at Vatican Museums. 

Extensive restoration has begun on Raphael's artwork in the wake of the anniversary, preparing for a major exhibition in London later this year.

World
Arts and Culture
UK and Europe
